How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on January 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

Vancouver Canucks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay hosts Vancouver after Kucherov's 3-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (16-16-3, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (24-9-5, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts the Vancouver Canucks after Nikita Kucherov scored three goals in the Lightning’s 6-1 win over the Sabres.

The Lightning have gone 12-4-3 in home games. Tampa Bay is 10th in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Kucherov with 0.8.

The Canucks are 8-9-2 on the road. Vancouver averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Oliver Ekman-Larsson leads the team serving 32 total minutes.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 44 points, scoring 17 goals and collecting 27 assists. Ondrej Palat has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 36 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 25 assists. Brock Boeser has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Canucks: 8-1-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body).

Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Justin Dowling: out (covid-19), Alex Chiasson: out (health protocols).

