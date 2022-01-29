How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay takes on Vegas, seeks 4th straight home win

Vegas Golden Knights (25-16-3, first in the Pacific) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (29-10-5, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Vegas looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Lightning have gone 15-4-3 in home games. Tampa Bay is fifth in the Eastern Conference recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Golden Knights are 12-6-1 on the road. Vegas ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 19.

Tampa Bay took down Vegas 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 20 goals and has 51 points. Nikita Kucherov has 13 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Chandler Stephenson has 38 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.6 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Nikita Kucherov: out (health and safety protocols), Erik Cernak: out (lower-body), Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).

Golden Knights: None listed.