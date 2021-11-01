How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Washington, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Washington Capitals to visit Tampa Bay Lightning Monday

By The Associated Press

Washington Capitals (5-0-3, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (4-3-1, fifth in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -151, Capitals +126; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Washington Capitals.

Tampa Bay finished 36-17-3 overall with a 21-7-0 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Lightning averaged 30.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.2 goals per game.

Washington went 36-15-5 overall with a 19-7-2 record on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Capitals recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .900 save percentage.

In their last meeting on Oct. 16, Tampa Bay won 2-1.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).

Capitals: Nic Dowd: day to day (lower body).