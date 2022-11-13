How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on November 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals

In Tampa, Washington, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing

Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals’ 5-1 win.

Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1 at home. The Lightning have allowed 45 goals while scoring 43 for a -2 scoring differential.

Washington has a 2-4-1 record in road games and a 7-7-2 record overall. The Capitals have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and allowing 46 goals.

The teams play Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Capitals won the previous matchup 5-1. Milano scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has six goals and 14 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Alex Ovechkin has eight goals and six assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, five penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), T.J. Oshie: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).