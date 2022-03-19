How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

