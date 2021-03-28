 Skip to Content
Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves on March 28, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (formerly Fox Sports Sun), while in Atlanta, the game is streaming on Fox Sports South (soon to be Bally Sports South).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun or Fox Sports South – this is your only option to stream Indians and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------

