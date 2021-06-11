How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (3-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -168, Orioles +145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will face off on Friday.

The Rays are 16-10 against opponents from the AL East. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.7 RBI per game this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 48 total runs batted in.

The Orioles are 8-15 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore has hit 67 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 11, averaging one every 20.4 at-bats.

Live TV Streaming Option