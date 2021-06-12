How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-6, 5.30 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Rays: Rich Hill (5-2, 3.05 ERA, .98 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -217, Orioles +184; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The Rays are 17-10 against AL East teams. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .315 is eighth in the league. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with an OBP of .390.

The Orioles are 8-16 against AL East Division opponents. Baltimore has hit 68 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads them with 12, averaging one every 18.9 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 4-2. Ryan Yarbrough earned his fourth victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Tampa Bay. Keegan Akin registered his first loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option