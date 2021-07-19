How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -219, Orioles +185; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will play on Monday.

The Rays are 28-17 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .371.

The Orioles have gone 17-32 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .390 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .538.

The Rays won the last meeting 7-1. Josh Fleming earned his sixth victory and Randy Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Tampa Bay. Bruce Zimmermann registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option