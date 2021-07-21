How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on July 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, which you can stream even if you don’t have a YouTube TV subscription.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: YouTube

Stream: Watch on YouTube

This will be the first MLB telecast with an all-female crew. Melanie Newman, the Orioles play-by-play announcer, will be in the booth with Sarah Langs, a writer for MLB.com.

Alanna Rizzo, who appears on MLB Network’s High Heat will be an on-field reporter. The pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner, who both are reporters for MLB Network.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (4-2, 0.00 ERA) Rays: Shane McClanahan (3-3, 3.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -197, Orioles +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles head to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The Rays are 28-18 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has hit 113 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Lowe leads the club with 21, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

The Orioles are 18-32 on the road. Baltimore is slugging .389 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a slugging percentage of .538.

The Orioles won the last meeting 6-1. Spenser Watkins earned his second victory and Pat Valaika went 1-for-4 with two RBI for Baltimore. Ryan Yarbrough registered his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

