How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-4, 5.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Rays: Louis Head (1-0, 1.85 ERA, .90 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -335, Orioles +260; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The Rays are 37-22 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Randy Arozarena with an average of .280.

The Orioles are 21-43 on the road. Baltimore’s lineup has 138 home runs this season, Cedric Mullins leads them with 20 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 10-0. Chris Ellis earned his first victory and Nelson Cruz went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for Tampa Bay. John Means took his fifth loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option