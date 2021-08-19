How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on August 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (3-13, 6.14 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (7-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -342, Orioles +268; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cedric Mullins and the Orioles will take on the Rays Thursday.

The Rays are 38-22 on their home turf. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Ryan Yarbrough leads them with a mark of 7.3.

The Orioles are 21-44 in road games. Baltimore’s lineup has 140 home runs this season, Cedric Mullins leads them with 21 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-4. Yarbrough earned his seventh victory and Wander Franco went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Tampa Bay. Spenser Watkins took his fifth loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option