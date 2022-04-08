How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Opening Day Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Orioles visit the Rays in season opener

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles in the season opener.

Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 52-29 record at home last season. The Rays pitching staff had a collective 3.67 ERA while averaging 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 25-56 in road games a season ago. The Orioles scored 4.1 runs per game while allowing 5.9 last season.

INJURIES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pete Fairbanks: day-to-day (lat)

Orioles: None listed.