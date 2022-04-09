How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays play the Orioles leading series 1-0

Baltimore Orioles (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (1-0)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -246, Orioles +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 52-29 in home games last season. The Rays averaged 8.2 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.4 extra base hits per game.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 25-56 in road games last season. The Orioles averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .239.

INJURIES: Rays: Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: None listed.