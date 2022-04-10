How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays try to sweep 3-game series over the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (0-2) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (2-0)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-0); Rays: Corey Kluber (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -211, Orioles +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will look to sweep a three-game series with a win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 52-29 at home last season. The Rays averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 222 home runs.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 25-56 on the road last season. The Orioles scored 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 5.9.

INJURIES: Rays: Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: None listed.