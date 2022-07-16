MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on July 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays host the Orioles on 5-game home win streak

Baltimore Orioles (45-45, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (50-40, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-1, 2.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Tampa Bay has a 30-17 record in home games and a 50-40 record overall. Rays hitters have a collective .305 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore has a 45-45 record overall and a 20-28 record in road games. The Orioles are 32-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Rays are up 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Ramirez has 16 doubles and four home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 6-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has seven home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .263 for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 14-for-43 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Orioles: 9-1, .269 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (leg), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)