MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on July 17, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays square off against the Orioles in series rubber match

Baltimore Orioles (46-45, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (50-41, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (6-7, 4.46 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (5-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -159, Orioles +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Tampa Bay has a 30-18 record at home and a 50-41 record overall. The Rays have a 32-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore has a 46-45 record overall and a 21-28 record in road games. The Orioles have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .385.

Sunday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Rays are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .248 for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 14-for-33 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 RBI for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 14-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 9-1, .259 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (leg), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Felix Bautista: day-to-day (upper body), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)