How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on June 22, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.21 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rays: Andrew Kittredge (5-1, 1.34 ERA, .74 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -114, Red Sox -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Boston will meet on Tuesday.

The Rays are 19-10 against AL East teams. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .373.

The Red Sox are 17-8 against opponents from the AL East. Boston has slugged .441, good for third in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a .571 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-2. Nathan Eovaldi notched his first victory and Christian Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Boston. Ryan Yarbrough registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.