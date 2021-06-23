MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Rays: Rich Hill (5-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -148, Red Sox +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Rays Wednesday.

The Rays are 19-11 against AL East teams. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .310, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .372.

The Red Sox have gone 18-8 against division opponents. Boston ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .258 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an average of .323.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-5. Darwinzon Hernandez secured his second victory and Hunter Renfroe went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Boston. Pete Fairbanks took his third loss for Tampa Bay.