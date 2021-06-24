MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on June 24, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (6-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (1-2, 5.19 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Boston will face off on Thursday.

The Rays are 20-11 against AL East opponents. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .311, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .372.

The Red Sox are 18-9 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .257 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .324.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-2. Rich Hill earned his sixth victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Tampa Bay. Garrett Richards took his fifth loss for Boston.