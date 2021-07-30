 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-6, 4.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Rays: Josh Fleming (7-5, 4.07 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -137, Red Sox +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Boston will face off on Friday.

The Rays are 31-20 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 130 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads the club with 22 homers.

The Red Sox have gone 30-19 away from home. Boston has slugged .441 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .592.

The Rays won the last meeting 1-0. J.P. Feyereisen notched his fourth victory and Manuel Margot went 1-for-1 for Tampa Bay. Matt Barnes registered his second loss for Boston.

