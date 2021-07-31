How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -105, Red Sox -112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Boston will play on Saturday.

The Rays are 32-20 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has hit 133 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Lowe leads the team with 22, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 30-20 in road games. Boston is slugging .440 as a unit. Rafael Devers leads the team with a slugging percentage of .592.

The Rays won the last meeting 7-3. Josh Fleming earned his eighth victory and Yandy Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Tampa Bay. Martin Perez registered his seventh loss for Boston.