MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Tampa, Boston, and nationally the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. ESPN is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-4, 4.51 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -135, Red Sox +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Rays Sunday.

The Rays are 33-20 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.8 RBI per game this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.

The Red Sox are 30-21 on the road. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .371.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-5. Andrew Kittredge notched his seventh victory and Francisco Mejia went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Tampa Bay. Nathan Eovaldi took his sixth loss for Boston.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

