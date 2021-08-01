MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options
On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox
- When: Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Tampa, Boston, and nationally the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. ESPN is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-4, 4.51 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)
LINE: Rays -135, Red Sox +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Rays Sunday.
The Rays are 33-20 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.8 RBI per game this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.
The Red Sox are 30-21 on the road. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .371.
The Rays won the last meeting 9-5. Andrew Kittredge notched his seventh victory and Francisco Mejia went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Tampa Bay. Nathan Eovaldi took his sixth loss for Boston.
