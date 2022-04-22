How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays host the Red Sox to start 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (6-6, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (7-5, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0, .96 ERA, .86 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (0-0, 1.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -138, Red Sox +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays begin a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Tampa Bay is 7-5 overall and 4-2 at home. The Rays are 7-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston has a 6-6 record overall and a 3-3 record in home games. The Red Sox have a 3-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has six doubles, a triple and a home run for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 9-for-33 with a double over the last 10 games.

Kike Hernandez has six doubles, a home run and four RBI for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 7-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (adductor), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)