How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays host the Red Sox on 3-game home losing streak

Boston Red Sox (7-6, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (7-6, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-0, .93 ERA, .62 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Rays: J.P. Feyereisen (0-0, .00 ERA, .25 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -120, Red Sox +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox looking to break their three-game home losing streak.

Tampa Bay has a 4-3 record at home and a 7-6 record overall. Rays hitters have a collective .406 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

Boston has a 7-6 record overall and a 3-3 record at home. The Red Sox rank 10th in the AL with 10 total home runs, averaging 0.8 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has six doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .365 for the Rays. Ji-Man Choi is 6-for-21 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has a double, three home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .289 for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 13-for-36 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (adductor), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

