MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays and Red Sox square off with series tied 1-1

Boston Red Sox (7-8, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (8-7, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-1, 2.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -170, Red Sox +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Tampa Bay is 8-7 overall and 5-4 in home games. The Rays have a 7-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston has gone 3-4 in home games and 7-8 overall. The Red Sox have gone 4-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco leads the Rays with three home runs while slugging .667. Yandy Diaz is 10-for-29 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has six doubles, a home run and six RBI for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 10-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (adductor), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)