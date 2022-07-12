How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on July 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays face the Red Sox with 1-0 series lead

Boston Red Sox (47-40, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (46-40, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (0-0); Rays: Corey Kluber (4-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -120, Rays +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Boston Red Sox.

Tampa Bay has gone 26-17 in home games and 46-40 overall. The Rays are 37-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Boston has a 47-40 record overall and a 24-20 record on the road. Red Sox hitters have a collective .416 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Rays are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has a .307 batting average to rank 12th on the Rays, and has 18 doubles and three home runs. Harold Ramirez is 16-for-37 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

J.D. Martinez has 29 doubles, nine home runs and 38 RBI for the Red Sox. Trevor Story is 8-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Josh Fleming: day-to-day (oblique), Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (leg), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (left groin), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (back), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)