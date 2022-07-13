MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays bring 2-0 series advantage over Red Sox into game 3

Boston Red Sox (47-41, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (47-40, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (3-3, 4.35 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (9-3, 1.73 ERA, .82 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -174, Red Sox +148; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays bring a 2-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Boston Red Sox.

Tampa Bay is 47-40 overall and 27-17 in home games. The Rays are 30-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston has a 47-41 record overall and a 24-21 record in road games. The Red Sox have gone 21-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Rays have a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has three home runs, 48 walks and 23 RBI while hitting .303 for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 16-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has a .326 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs. J.D. Martinez is 12-for-33 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (leg), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: day-to-day (hand), Matt Strahm: day-to-day (wrist), Kevin Plawecki: 10-Day IL (covid), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (left groin), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)