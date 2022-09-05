How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on September 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, September 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays host the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (67-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (74-58, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (10-1, 2.56 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rays: Luis Patino (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -110, Red Sox -110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox to open a three-game series.

Tampa Bay is 44-24 at home and 74-58 overall. The Rays have a 46-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston has a 32-34 record in road games and a 67-68 record overall. The Red Sox are ninth in the AL with 127 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The matchup Monday is the 14th time these teams match up this season. The Rays have a 9-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 18 home runs while slugging .475. Jose Siri is 11-for-27 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 37 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 20-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .315 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nick Pivetta: day-to-day (calf), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)