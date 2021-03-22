Spring Training Viewing Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox on March 22, 2021 Live Online

On Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (formerly Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

If you are a Red Sox fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

