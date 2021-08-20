How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.83 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 161 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (2-4, 5.91 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays +104, White Sox -122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Rays Friday.

The Rays are 39-22 on their home turf. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 168 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 29 homers.

The White Sox have gone 29-28 away from home. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .332 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .368.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-7. Ryan Burr earned his first victory and Jose Abreu went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Pete Fairbanks registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.