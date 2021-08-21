How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (8-6, 4.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (2-3, 4.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -131, White Sox +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox travel to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The Rays are 39-23 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has slugged .419 this season. Tommy Hunter leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The White Sox are 30-28 on the road. Chicago has slugged .418 this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with a mark of .479.

The White Sox won the last meeting 7-5. Liam Hendriks secured his eighth victory and Tim Anderson went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Andrew Kittredge registered his second loss for Tampa Bay.