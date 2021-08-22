 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on August 22, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and TBS (out-of-market), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on TBS which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (2-0, 1.08 ERA, .72 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Rays: Chris Archer (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -127, White Sox +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Chicago will play on Sunday.

The Rays are 40-23 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is slugging .420 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .515 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The White Sox are 30-29 on the road. Chicago has hit 147 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 25, averaging one every 17.5 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-4. Luis Patino secured his third victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI for Tampa Bay. Dallas Keuchel registered his seventh loss for Chicago.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and TBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and TBS + 30 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

