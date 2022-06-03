How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays open 3-game series at home against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (23-26, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (30-21, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.01 ERA, .91 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -202, White Sox +171; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Chicago White Sox on Friday to open a three-game series.

Tampa Bay is 17-11 in home games and 30-21 overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.27 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Chicago has a 12-13 record in road games and a 23-26 record overall. The White Sox are 17-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Kiermaier ranks fifth on the Rays with 11 extra base hits (five doubles and six home runs). Ji-Man Choi is 5-for-22 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu leads Chicago with six home runs while slugging .415. Jake Burger is 6-for-26 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .194 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)