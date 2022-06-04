MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun).

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: White Sox head into matchup with the Rays on losing streak

Chicago White Sox (23-27, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (31-21, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.69 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (5-2, 3.47 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -119, White Sox +101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox, on a four-game losing streak, play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay is 18-11 at home and 31-21 overall. The Rays are 25-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 23-27 overall and 12-14 on the road. The White Sox have gone 6-21 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has four doubles and three home runs while hitting .271 for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 8-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 13-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .190 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 3-7, .252 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Rays: J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)