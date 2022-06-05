How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 5, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun).

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays and White Sox meet, winner takes 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (24-27, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (31-22, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (3-2, 3.61 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (0-2, 4.00 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Tampa Bay has a 31-22 record overall and an 18-12 record in home games. The Rays have a 13-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago has a 24-27 record overall and a 13-14 record in road games. The White Sox have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .236.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has three home runs, 32 walks and 12 RBI while hitting .274 for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 9-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 11 doubles and seven home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 13-for-43 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .183 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

White Sox: 3-7, .240 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Taylor Walls: day-to-day (calf), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)