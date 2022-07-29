How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on July 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 29, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays host the Guardians to start 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (50-48, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (53-46, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (4-6, 3.63 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 2.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -111, Guardians -107; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays start a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Tampa Bay is 31-18 at home and 53-46 overall. The Rays have a 24-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland has a 25-29 record on the road and a 50-48 record overall. The Guardians have gone 35-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ji-Man Choi has 16 doubles and eight home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 15 doubles, three triples and two home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 10-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 6-4, .296 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)