MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on July 30, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Guardians meet the Rays with 1-0 series lead

Cleveland Guardians (51-48, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (53-47, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-8, 4.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (6-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -123, Guardians +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has gone 31-19 at home and 53-47 overall. The Rays have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .239.

Cleveland is 51-48 overall and 26-29 in road games. Guardians hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has a .294 batting average to rank 11th on the Rays, and has 21 doubles and four home runs. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Amed Rosario has 18 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 35 RBI while hitting .293 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 19-for-47 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)