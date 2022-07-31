MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on July 31, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays and Guardians meet, winner secures 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (51-49, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-47, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Bryan Shaw (4-2, 5.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-3, 1.76 ERA, .77 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -224, Guardians +185; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Tampa Bay has a 54-47 record overall and a 32-19 record in home games. The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.44.

Cleveland has a 26-30 record on the road and a 51-49 record overall. The Guardians are 43-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz ranks eighth on the Rays with a .293 batting average, and has 21 doubles, five home runs, 53 walks and 33 RBI. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-40 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has a .299 batting average to rank third on the Guardians, and has 16 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Steven Kwan is 19-for-48 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Owen Miller: day-to-day (arm), Josh Naylor: day-to-day (ankle), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)