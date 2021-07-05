 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on July 5, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Indians

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Logan Allen (1-5, 8.85 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Rays: Rich Hill (6-3, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -204, Indians +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Cleveland will play on Monday.

The Rays are 23-16 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .367.

The Indians have gone 21-20 away from home. Cleveland is slugging .393 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .544.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

