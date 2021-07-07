How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Indians Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Indians in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Indians

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which was recently rebranded from SportsTime Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-3, 6.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (1-2, 5.26 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Cleveland will face off on Wednesday.

The Rays are 24-16 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has slugged .393 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .488 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Indians are 21-21 in road games. Cleveland has a collective .228 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with an average of .272.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-8. Pete Fairbanks recorded his second victory and Brandon Lowe went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Tampa Bay. Emmanuel Clase took his fourth loss for Cleveland.

Live TV Streaming Option