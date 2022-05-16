How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on May 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Tigers try to continue win streak, play the Rays

Detroit Tigers (12-23, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (21-14, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (0-0); Rays: Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -202, Tigers +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 21-14 record overall and an 11-8 record at home. The Rays have hit 31 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

Detroit has a 12-23 record overall and an 8-13 record at home. The Tigers have gone 3-5 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with five home runs while slugging .415. Manuel Margot is 10-for-20 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Meadows has four doubles and two triples for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .207 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Victor Reyes: day-to-day (quadricep), Austin Meadows: day-to-day (undisclosed), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)