How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on May 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Sun≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Tigers try to keep win streak going against the Rays

Detroit Tigers (13-23, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (21-15, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-2, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -277, Tigers +225; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has an 11-9 record in home games and a 21-15 record overall. The Rays are eighth in the AL with 32 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Detroit has a 13-23 record overall and an 8-13 record at home. The Tigers have gone 5-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with a .296 batting average, and has five doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. Willi Castro is 11-for-26 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .209 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

