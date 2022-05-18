MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on May 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays and Tigers meet in series rubber match

Detroit Tigers (13-24, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (22-15, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (3-1, 2.67 ERA, .92 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -204, Tigers +171; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay has a 12-9 record in home games and a 22-15 record overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Detroit has a 13-24 record overall and an 8-13 record at home. The Tigers have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.46.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 10 doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 6-for-23 with a double, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with three home runs while slugging .336. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)