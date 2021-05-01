How to Watch Astros vs. Rays Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun). In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Houston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Lance McCullers. McCullers threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

Astros: Jose Urquidy (1-2, 4.67 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) and Rays: Josh Fleming (1-2, 1.23 ERA, .96 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Rays are 6-9 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has hit 27 home runs as a team this season. Mike Zunino leads the team with five, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Astros are 7-5 on the road. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .321 is third in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an OBP of .443.

The Astros won the last meeting 9-2. Lance McCullers Jr. notched his second victory and Alex Bregman went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Houston. Ryan Yarbrough registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.