How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros Live Online on September 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Astros try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Rays

Houston Astros (97-51, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (82-65, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (9-9, 2.87 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 173 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-5, 2.13 ERA, .86 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -133, Astros +112; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep a five-game road win streak alive when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 49-26 record in home games and an 82-65 record overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Houston is 97-51 overall and 47-28 in road games. The Astros have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .320.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 32 doubles and nine home runs for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 9-for-29 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 26 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 16-for-34 with five doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .245 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 8-2, .282 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)