MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on September 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun).

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Astros take win streak into game against the Rays

Houston Astros (98-51, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (82-66, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (10-9, 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -130, Rays +109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros are looking to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has an 82-66 record overall and a 49-27 record at home. The Rays have gone 54-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has gone 48-28 on the road and 98-51 overall. The Astros have gone 45-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 32 doubles and nine home runs for the Rays. Christian Bethancourt is 8-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .304 batting average, and has 24 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs, 72 walks and 94 RBI. Jose Altuve is 14-for-36 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by one run

Astros: 9-1, .284 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (neck), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)