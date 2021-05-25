How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on May 25, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals
- When: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun
- Stream: Watch with
Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Kansas City
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Sun
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Sun
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-