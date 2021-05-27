How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on May 27, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Tampa Bay heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow threw eight innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts against Kansas City.

Royals: Brady Singer (2-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (1-0, 4.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

The Rays are 12-13 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is hitting a collective batting average of .231 this season, led by Joey Wendle with an average of .305.

The Royals have gone 11-11 away from home. Kansas City has hit 43 home runs this season, last in the American League. Carlos Santana leads the club with 10, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 2-1. J.P. Feyereisen earned his first victory and Manuel Margot went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Tampa Bay. Tyler Zuber took his second loss for Kansas City.

