How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on August 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Royals bring road losing streak into matchup against the Rays

Kansas City Royals (48-71, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (62-54, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (0-0); Rays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will attempt to break their five-game road skid in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 35-22 record in home games and a 62-54 record overall. The Rays have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .306.

Kansas City has a 48-71 record overall and a 19-37 record on the road. The Royals have a 29-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has a .273 batting average to rank seventh on the Rays, and has 24 doubles and six home runs. Francisco Mejia is 9-for-23 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, five triples and 15 home runs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 15-for-32 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)